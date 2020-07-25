Share:

The meeting of National Command and Operation Centre was held today (Saturday) under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations regarding preventive measures in cattle markets on Eid-ul-Adha.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said as per the directive of the Prime Minister, we should celebrate this Eid with simplicity.

He urged the general public to avoid going to the entertainment places and gatherings on Eid.

He said the pandemic can be controlled by observing social distancing in prayers and following the given instructions.