LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Friday said that provision of water for the residents of Murree would be improved adding that the government wanted to open tourist-spots in Murree and other areas soon.

“SOPs are being finalized for the opening of restaurants and hotels and recommendations will be submitted to NCOC for the opening of tourist-spots and restaurants. These will be opened after the approval”, he maintained, adding that the re-opening of tourist-spots would promote tourism and people would get employment opportunities.

He said in-principle approval had been granted to set up a new police station and subdivision in Murree and a new water supply scheme would also be developed there with a cost of Rs220 million to provide six hundred thousand gallons of water daily. He said that Murree–Muzaffarabad road would be completed with Rs24.2 million and 350,000 fruit trees would be planted. Construction by-laws would be soon implemented along with setting up of Kohsar University, he added.

CM DIRECTS EARLY COMPLETION OF ONGOING LG PROJECTS

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to early complete ongoing local government projects while ensuring complete transparency as a solid local government system would help to solve public problems at the grassroots.

Chairing a meeting at Rawalpindi, he said more than six thousand schemes of water supply and sewage drainage would be completed with an amount of Rs17 billion. The Punjab government, he said, wanted to hold local bodies elections soon because people would get genuine leadership at the grassroots through the Punjab Local Government Act. He said the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighborhood Council Act would solve public problems at the doorstep of the people as the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies.

Secretary Local Government briefed about the salient features of the new local bodies system through video link.

CM DIRECTS TO MAKE CM COMPLAINT CELL MORE EFFECTIVE

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that CM Complaint Cell would be made more effective to solve the public problems in the earliest. In this regard, the complaint cell would be revamped and the complaint management system would be organized in collaboration with PITB, the CM said. He said the focal persons would be deputed in every department for coordination with the cell, volunteers would be assigned as focal persons in districts and a special board would also be established to monitor the complaint cell. The special board would be authorized to take action by reviewing the performance of the complaint cell, he added. The CM also presided over a meeting in Rawalpindi to review the performance of the CM complaint cell.

CM DIRECTS EARLY NOMINATION OF MEMBERS FOR COMMITTEES AND BOARDS

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed that nomination of members of boards and committees of authorities attached with different public sector departments should be completed as soon as possible. He further directed that experienced and talented professionals should be included in boards and committees on merit so that the performance of the authorities could be improved further.

CM CONGRATULATES TURKish PRESIDENT

Chief Minister Punjab SardarUsman Buzdar congratulated Turk President Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish people and Muslim ummah on the auspicious occasion of offering of jummah prayer in historic mosque of Istanbul Aya Sophia after 86 years. He said that this was the blessings of Allah Almighty upon us that we had been able to bow before Him on the floor of Aya Sophia after 86 years. Usman Buzdar said that soulful sights of prostration in Aya Sophia are worth seeing. A new history has been written today in Aya Sophia Mosque, he concluded.