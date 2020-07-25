Share:

MARDAN - Another coronavirus patient died in district Mardan on Friday, raising the total number of casualties to 61.

Four more people were tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number of confirmed patients to 1,214, reveals the statistics issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner office here.

The patient died of corona was identified as Israr Shah son of Haidar Shah resident of Sector-F Sheikh Maltoon Town.

A total of 5,727 tests have so far been conducted in the district out of them 4,382 tested negative for coronavirus.

The reports of 131 suspected patients are still awaited while 1,094 suspected patients recovered.