MARDAN - Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir on Friday imposed Section-144 in the district, banning sale and purchase of toy-like weapons and guns, fireworks and pillion riding, use of tinted glasses on vehicles till the end of Eid-ul-Adha, says a notification issued here on Friday.

It was stated in the notification that strict security measures have been taken ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on the advice of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah Khan to protect the life and property of residents. The government also claimed that if someone violates the law, a strict action would be taken under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).