KASUR - An inmate of district jail died in hospital in Kasur on Friday. According to jail administration, Ghulam Abbas (26) r/o Kanganpur, had arrested in case of smuggling drugs six months back. A few days ago, he became sick and was shifted to a medical facility inside the jail premises. Later, he was shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition where he died. The jail authorities handed over the body to the family after medico-legal formalities.