Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed annoyance over non-appearance of CDA personnel before it in connection with petition filed against alleged occupation of land by housing society owned by Aleem Khan PTI senior leader.

The petition came up for hearing before IHC bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah Saturday.

During the hearing of the petition CJ Athar Minallah remarked applications are being received in this court daily against the housing society owned by Aleem Khan. Prima facie CDA had authorised housing society owned by Aleem Khan to grab its land. CDA and Chief Commissioner (CC) should give reply under what law these powers were delegated to a private person.

The court inquired chief commissioner Islamabad should tell how a private society was allowed to take law into its hands.

The court ordered chief commissioner Islamabad should nominate his representative who could give reply by appearing before court.

The hearing of the case was adjourned for a week.