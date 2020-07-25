Share:

Israeli helicopters have attacked Syrian Army targets in southern Syria, in retaliation to munitions fired towards Golan Heights earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

The Israeli helicopters targeted three outposts in Quneitra, Southwest Syria, resulting in at least two injuries, SANA reported later, citing a military source. The Syrian Defense Ministry later confirmed the attack.

"Today, at 11 pm local time, Israeli helicopters fired missiles at three forward positions in the province of Quneitra", the ministry said in a statement on late Friday, adding that the incident left two servicemen injured.

According to the Syrian state television, explosions were heard near the town of Hader in the Quneitra Province.

On Thursday, Sputnik has learned from Lebanon's Hezbollah paramilitary group that one of its members was killed as a result of what it believed was an Israeli airstrike in the south of Damascus, the capital of Syria, located northward across the border from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The IDF refused to comment on reports that the Syrian air defenses repelled the attack.

Israel has controlled the Golan Heights since capturing it from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, though the annexation has been never recognised by the United Nations. In 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the Golan Heights after the country organised local elections in the area on 30 October.

The Golan Heights is widely seen as an exceptionally important strategic area, chiefly due to the fact that it offers a clear view on both Syria and Israel.

Last March, US President Donald Trump declared endorsement of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.