Three more review petitions have been filed in Supreme Court (SC) against SC decision regarding properties of family members of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in foreign countries.

The review petitions have been filed by Balochistan Bar Council, Quetta Bar Association and Punjab Bar Council.

The petitioners while praying the court to review paragraph 3 to 11 of the decision has taken the plea there was no justification in referring the matter to FBR after nullifying the presidential reference. The parameters set by SC in its decision for inquiry into the properties are not laid down in the law.

The spouse and children of the judge don’t fall in the jurisdiction of Supreme Judicial Council. Judicial Council can re view the conduct of judge only.