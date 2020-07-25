Share:

MULTAN - Divisional administration devised ‘beautification plan’ on Eid ul Azha after giving two highways namely Qadir Pur Ran to Khanewl Road and Shujabad to High Court Road as status of model roads.

Following this, Commissioner Shanul Haq presided over a meeting called up on his special directives to review cleanliness arrangements along with beautification of the city. He asked local authority to plant ‘ready trees’ around model roads, holding task to remove encroachments and restoring streetlights of metropolitan on priority basis. Waste Management Company was tasked to ensure cleanliness at all highways, streets and mohallas. They were instructed to prepare proposal to dump offal immediately after animals’ slaughter to be taken place across the city.

Shanul Haq directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to sort out rough and bad plants appeared around green belts. Clean environment and pollution-free city wouldn’t be compromised during fast approaching Eid occasion, he remarked.