ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday, in collaboration with the Telenor Pakistan, handed over 25,600 low and high-exposure Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital. The low-exposure kits included 6,000 non-woven disposable gowns, latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, and 400 medicated goggles and N-95 masks each totaling up to 18,800. The high-exposure kits included 3,000 pairs of latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, 200 medicated goggles, 200 N-95 masks, and 400 autoclavable Tyvek Suits totaling up to 6,800. Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Advisor PRCS Amjad Pervaiz, Director Sustainability Telenor Pakistan Faraz Shahid, officers, BBSH doctors, and volunteers were present. Addressing a simple handover ceremony, Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq said the donation of 25,600 low and high-risk PPE by the Telenor Pakistan management spoke of its altruism, compassion and care for the healthcare professionals who were looking after the COVID patients day and night by risking their own lives. He said the donation would go a long way towards facilitating the frontline doctors and paramedics to tend to the COVID patients with the highest sense of safety and protection.