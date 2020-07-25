Share:

MULTAN - Push and pull between two health officers-one was currently working as CEO and another was under suspension, had created a tug of war in District Health Authority (DHA). A source of health department told media that on condition of anonymity on Friday that Dr Arshad Malik and Dr Munawar Abbas had a tussle on the authority.

He informed that Punjab Government had suspended Dr Abbas on his alleged corruption a few months back adding that on Sunday last he came to DHA office in name of joining while claiming to have stay against his suspension. He got office of CEO open and took away some official documents along with him besides an official vehicle.

CEO Dr Arshad Malik got an FIR registered against Dr Abbass with Porani Kotwali Police station on different allegations; the source said and added that Dr Malik reportedly stayed at office for 24 hours on last Sunday on instructions of a top health official.

When contacted, CEO health, Dr Arshad Malik told media that Dr Munawar Abbas had barged open the office on Sunday last to join it.

He alleged that Dr Abbas stole dispatch register by unlocking the office and official vehicle of ECO along with his (Dr Malik) personal documents adding that how a person could give his joining on Sunday.

If he has any stay against his suspension, health department would abide by it but he has not presented any legal paper to Secretary Health or DC so far, the CEO claimed. He informed that they registered a first investigation report (FIR) against Dr Munawar Abbas under section 337-A and 354 of PPC with Porani Kotwali PS adding that Dr Abbas got pre arrest bail in this connection.

Despite attempts through phone and messages, Dr Munawar Abbas was not available for comments.