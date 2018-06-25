Share:

HAFIZABAD - The PTI diehard leaders and workers have announced to support Azad Group that is led by former federal minister Ch Liaqat Abbas Bhatti as a protest against the party for giving tickets to "turncoats". The old activists of PTI staged a demonstration in front of Press Club Hafizabad against the arbitrary attitude of Imran Khan, Aleem Khan and Shoukat Ali Bhatti General Secretary PTI Central Punjab.

Led by Ch Amanullah Sandhu, former district president of PTI, ex-vice president, Ch Arshad Tarar and Rai Shahid Raza Kharl said that they had organised the party at a grassroots level but the leadership of the party had awarded tickets to corrupt politicians, which is negation of the vision of Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Meanwhile, the rift between the Bhatti brothers (Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Ch Liaqat Abbas Bhatti), arch rivals of PML-N leader Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar has further widened as all efforts by the elders of Bhatti clan failed to make compromise between them. Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti Ex-MNA has preferred his son Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti for the slot of NA-87 as well as a turncoat of PML-N for PP-70 and ignored old PTI workers.

Ch Liaqat Abbas Bhatti has formed Azad Group and vowed to fight tooth and nail with the PTI and PML-N candidates. He announced his following panel at press conference: NA-87 Ch. Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, PP-69 Asadullah Arain (former PML-N MPA), PP-70 Pir Syed Wasim-ul-Hassan Naqvi of Tehreek Labbaik and PP-71 Pir Syed Shoaib Shah Nawaz. DACOITY: Three unidentified dacoits deprived several passengers of their cash and cell phones worth about Rs300,000 and cell phones.

According to police source, a wagon was proceedings towards Hafizabad in which three armed bandits were also travelling under the guise of passengers. When the wagon reached near Chodhu Bahadur the armed dacoits snatched Rs. 1,30,000/- from Azmatullah, Rs. 85,000/- from Muhammad Nawaz, Rs. 600/- from Khalid and scores of cell phones from them and other passengers. Later, the dacoits get down from the wagon and allegedly snatched away bike from Allah Ditta son of Shaira.