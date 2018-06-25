Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sale of motor bikes and three wheelers in the country during first 11 months of current fiscal year (2017-18) increased by 16.18 percent as compared to the sale during July-May 2016-17.

The motor bikes sale rose to 1,744,463 units during July-May 2017-18 compared to sale of 1,501,393 units in same period of previous year. On year-on-year basis, the motor bike and three wheelers' sale in the country also rose to 169,298 units in May 2018 from 153,855 units in same month of last year, posting an increase of 10 per cent.

According to details issued by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA), sale of Honda bikes surged by 19.15 per cent as it jumped to 1,058,839 units in Jul-May (2017-18) from 888,640 units in same period of previous year.

On year-on year basis, the sale of Honda bikes also soared to 105,161 units in May 2018 compared to the sale of $93,060 bikes in same month a year ago, showing an increase of 13 percent. Similarly, production of Suzuki two-wheelers also registered an increase of 17.5 per cent as it was recorded 19,657 units against the sale of 16,725 units in same period of last year, however DYL motorcycles' sale fell by 21.68 per cent to 5,460 units during the period under review against the production of 6,972 units in same period of previous year.

The sale of Yamaha motorcycles also increased to 19,832 units in Jul-May 2017-18 from 12,262 units in same period of previous year thus registering an increase of 61 per cent.

Sale of Ravi bikes also witnessed an increase of 32.1 percent as it increased to 26,606 units in July-May 2017-18 from 20,134 units in same period of previous year, whereas the sale of Road Prince bikes declined by 10 per cent from 189,803 units in July-May (2016-17) to 170,831 units in the period under review.

During July-May (2017-18), as many as 372,558 units of United Auto motorbikes were produced in the country against 298,329 units in same period of the preceding year, showing an increase of 24.9 per cent.

Sale of Qingqi three-wheelers went down to 23,592 units in first 11 months of current fiscal year against 27,770 units in same period of previous year, posting a decrease of 15.04 percent.

Sazgar three wheelers' sale posted a slight increase of 1.32 percent as it rose to 19,964 units compared to 19,703 units in last year.