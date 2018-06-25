Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) led by former Karachi mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday unveiled party candidates for the upcoming general elections 2018.

The announcement was made during a general workers meeting held at Railway Ground Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi.

PSP formed by MQM distinguished leaders Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani for the first time would contest turf of Karachi and the party leadership earlier had claimed that it was going to clean sweep the election. Furthermore, PSP also targeted to install its chief minister in Sindh along with a claim to give surprise results from Balochistan province.

PSP that has came in the political field as big opponent of the Altaf Hussain‘s led MQM, since its establishment the party has succeeded to get many of key leaders of MQM in its fold while at an instant PSP leadership also made efforts to go in the polls practicing a bond scheme formula with Dr Sattar‘s led MQM-P but the plan remained unsuccessful.

So far the party has initiated its election campaign in Karachi after opening election offices across the city and newly formed party is in the run of upcoming general election along with the election symbol of “Dolphin”.

On Sunday night, Kamal who is chairman of PSP while addressing the general workers meeting said that about two years ago I along with Anis Qaimkhani laid the foundation of PSP. At that instant we were not sure that party was going to take part in the general elections but today with the support of people PSP hold a key position in country politics and able to announce its candidates for upcoming polls.

Informing about the formula adopted by PSP in finalising the candidates of general elections 2018, Kamal said that party formed a committee comprising the prominent personalities of the city. The committee took decision on merit after interviewing and reviewing the profile of candidates.

Talking about the miserable situation of the city, PSP chairman said that it was unfortunate that the people those were assigned to safe guard the city looted Karachi with both hands. Currently the citizens were left in the worse condition, there was no drinking water, and the youth due to unemployment had been forced to snatch mobiles.

He said there was no one to think about the youth of the Karachi those have given sacrifices. On the one hand armed forces were welcoming people of Balochistan those were surrendering while on the other there is no amnesty scheme for political workers of Karachi, he added.

Are you ready to reject so-called stake holder of city, asked Kamal adding that these people despite of having the authority did not take any steps for betterment of city and indulged the youth into war. On election day people will reject the so-called stakeholder, claimed Kamal.

On the occasion, Kamal announced the names of party candidates for the national and provincial assembly that includes, Qari Ashwaq Ahmed for NA-236, Afaq Jamal for NA-237, Rao Muhammad Zubair for NA-238, Syed Nadeem Razi for NA-239, Asif Hassnain for NA-240, Danish Khan for NA-241, Hassan Sabir for NA-242, Muzamil Qureshi for NA-243, Syed Shafiq for NA-244, Dr Sagheer Ahmed for NA-245, Ijaz Ahmed Balouch for NA-246, Fouzia Kasuri for NA-247, Yousuf Shahwani for NA-248, Waseem Aftab for NA-249, Syed Abdul Hafeez for NA-250, Muhammad Nihal Malik for NA-251, Iftikhar Randhawa for NA-252, Mustafa Kamal for NA-253, Arshad Vohra for NA-254, Jameel Mustafa Rathore for NA-255, Adil Siddiqui for NA-256.

Similarly, Zubair Jan Bahroi for PS-87, Farhan Javiad for PS-88, Muhammad Azeem for PS-89, Shujat Ali for PS-90, Muhammad Hanif for PS-91, Abdul Jalil Basit for PS-92, Ashfaque Mangi for PS-93, Muhammad Irfan for PS-94, Shahzad Waheed for PS-95, Faizan Yasir for PS-96, Mohammad Saad Siddiqui for PS-97, Dr Yasir Siddiqui for PS-98, Taj Muhammad Akakhail for PS-99, Shahzad Raza for PS-100, Mohammad Salman for PS-101, Syed Farhan Ansari for PS-102, Sofia Saeed for PS-103, Dr Shoqat Zaman for PS-104, Mehmood Abdul Razaq for PS-105, Syed Qamar Naqvi for PS-106, Samina Bilal for PS-107, Muhammad Sadiq Rind for PS-108, Muhammad Dilawar for PS-109, Shareef Awan for PS-110, Syed Mubashir Iman for PS-111, Imtiaz Akber for PS-112, Haji Ali Muhammad for PS-113, Syed Hafeezuddin for PS-114, Muhammad Sadiq for PS-115, Shah Nawaz for PS-116, Adil Khan for PS-117, Naseem Khan for PS-118, Mehbob Alam for PS-119, Naseemuddin for PS-120, Sheikh Abdullah for PS-121, Adeel Habib Hilji for PS-122, Niyala Munir for PS-123, Syed Mustafa Kamal for PS-124, Anwar Raza for PS-125, Iftikhar Alam for PS-126, Syed Mustafa Kamal for PS-127, Taha Ahmed Khan for PS-128, Faisal Muaiz Khan for PS-129 and Khurram Fayaiz for PS-130.

Earlier, PSP President Anis Qaimkhani in his speech said at the instant when we started political journey, the people used to say that soon Kamal and Anis would return but we have came with an agenda to give bright future to our new generation.

Former mayor Kamal hold a key position as he carried out major development in Karachi and gave a new look to the port city. Similarly after coming in power PSP would change the entire picture of Sindh province, he claimed.