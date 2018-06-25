Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has declared the total value of his assets worth Rs283.67 million.

According to the statement of assets, the PTI leader has annexed with his nomination papers submitted to the returning officer concerned, he owns a house in Multan which has a market value of Rs5.76 million, a house in Lahore worth Rs6.5 million and house in Islamabad's F-7 area worth Rs3.47 million.

Qureshi has 88, 000 pounds in a London bank account, whereas his wife has a bank balance of 26,512 pounds.

He gifted a house located near Multan's Daulat Gate whose value he has declared at over Rs10 million to his son and a 6-marla house near Taj Bagh to his wife.

The PTI leader owns gold jewellery whose total value he has put at Rs7 million while his wife has prize bonds worth Rs50 million.

He has furniture worth Rs2 million and vehicles valued at Rs14.9 million.