Share:

Armed men gunned down a couple over love marriage feud. One culprit held while others managed to escape. Teenage girl committed suicide over domestic disputes.

According to details, a woman hailing from district Lower Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) tied a knot with a serving police constable of Mansehra without permission of her family.

The couple due to life threat started living in village Dahari Ali Khan of Sarai Saleh in district Haripur.

The woman was waiting for her husband at GT Road when her brother reached the scene, shot her dead and fled away.

Meanwhile, armed men belonging to family of the woman intercepted a car the police constable was traveling in, opened fire killing him on the spot, injuring two others and escaped the scene.

ASI Siddique Khan among police team chased the attackers and arrested one culprit while others managed to escape.

A 16-year-old girl disgruntled over the taunting of mother over domestic issues committed suicide in Basti Sher Khan of Haripur.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering separate cases in both incidents at concerned police stations started investigation.