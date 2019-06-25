Share:

BRUSSELS - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday visited North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Headquarters and met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The two leaders talked at length on the security issues concerning Pakistan and the Western Alliance, with Afghanistan and Kashmir, as well as tensions with India, remaining a central point in their discussions.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and Nato hold eight security level agreements since 2010. “Nato helped Pakistan in every difficult time and also took part in the relief operation of the 2005 deadly earthquake,” said Qureshi.

He said that Pakistan and Nato both want the solution of Afghanistan issue through dialogues.

Qureshi told the secretary-general about India’s unfortunate and uncooperative attitude regarding regional peace alongside the peace efforts made by Pakistan for South Asia.

Stoltenberg appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices for peace and stability in the South and Central Asian region, particularly in Afghanistan. Qureshi said the talks were important for the Pakistan-Nato understanding and relationship.

Stoltenberg underscored the mutual added value of Nato-Pakistan political dialogue and practical cooperation and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s continuous support to Nato’s long-standing efforts in Afghanistan.

He welcomed Pakistan’s recent steps in support of Afghan-owned peace process and the latest encouraging developments in the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Over the years Nato and Pakistan have gradually increased their activities of practical cooperation. These include annual military-to-military staff talks and Pakistani military officers’ participation in around 50 military training activities with Nato.

FM Qureshi who is Brussels will sign various projects with the European Union in the fields of trade, investment and energy on Tuesday (today) in Brussels.

FM Qureshi would lead Pakistan’s team while EU Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will lead her delegation.