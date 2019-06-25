Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan tennis team on Monday thrashed Bhutan 3-0 in the first group tie of South Asian Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition 2019, being held at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pakistani players outclassed their opponents by defeating them in straight sets. Ahtesham gave Pakistan an early advantage by overwhelming Jigme Pemk 6-1, 6-0 in the first match while Haider Ali Rizwan doubled the lead by crushing Yoecer Dorji Wangchuk 6-0, 6-1 in the second encounter. The doubles pair of Haider/Hussnain continued the winning streak by beating Jigme Pemk/Tuhi Winu Tsher 6-2, 6-0 to win the tie 3-0.

President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan and management expressed their pleasure at the winning start and congratulated the team for promising start to the campaign. The PTF chief advised the team to work hard and maintain their winning spree in the event. Pakistan has been placed alongside Bangladesh, Bhutan and India in the group. Muhammad Azeem, assistant coach at the National Training Centre (NTC) is accompanying the team as coach.