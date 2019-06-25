Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved bail plea of former information minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon in Rs 6 billion corruption case besides ordering to place his name in ECL.

Sharjeel Memon had filed an application for seeking bail in corruption case. The court announced the reserved judgment on Tuesday in this regard.

The court directed Sharjeel Memon to file surety bonds in the sum of Rs 5 million. The court also issued orders for placing his name in No-Fly list.

The other 13 accused involved in causing loss to the tune of Rs 6 billion to national kitty under the head of the advertisement are in jail.