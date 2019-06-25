Share:

SIALKOT -The Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) has been closed for the next 10 days for repairing of its runways. SIAL Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza told the media that the airport would remain closed till July 03, 2019. He said that all the domestic and international flights had been rescheduled for the convenience of the passengers.

50 booked over canal water theft

OKARA (Staff Reporter): The Irrigation Department got registered cases against 50 farmers on charges of water theft in Tibba Sada Singh here.

The police registered the cases on the report of Irrigation Department SDO Muhammad Zaman. The water theft was traced during inspection of the area by the officials. On the occasion, the farmers also hurled threats of consequences to the staff. The Chorasta Mian Khan Police have started further investigation.