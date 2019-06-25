Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administrations in the province to finalise master plans for every district of the province highlighting missing fa­cilities and issues which will be used as a yard­stick for allocation of resources in the future.

He stated that the present government is working for strengthening of the district admin­istrations adding that pragmatic steps should be undertaken for initiating open courts at te­hsil level so that public grievances may be ad­dressed at grassroots level.

The chief minister added that the perfor­mance evaluation of all commissioners and deputy commissioners will be held periodical­ly and those officers found negligent in their du­ties will be proceeded against as per law. While appreciating the performance of Khyber depu­ty commissioner in implementing government directives, the chief minister directed the depu­ty commissioners of the newly merged districts to increase public engagements and undertake efforts for solution of public grievances at their door steps.

These views were stated by the chief minister while chairing a progress review meeting of the district administrations in implementing gov­ernment directives. The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the performance of the district administrations during the past four months. The chief minister was informed that 276 pol­ythene bag factories and wholesalers had been shut down so far, whereas, more than 70,000kg of polythene bags had been confiscated and Rs1.25 million fine had been imposed.

Mahmood Khan stated that after the success­ful completion of crackdown against polythene bags in the province, a similar campaign will also be launched against plastic bottles which are major contributors to environment pollu­tion. He was informed that during the past four months, 941.35 kanals of land, worth Rs1.4 bil­lion, had been retrieved from illegal occupants out of which 192 kanals of land had been recov­ered in district Khyber alone, followed by 136.5 kanal in DI Khan and 98 kanals in district Hangu.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that 109 open courts had been held from March till May throughout the province in which 1205 issues were addressed on spot whereas 1490 issues have been referred to citizens portal. The chief minister on this occasion directed the district administrations to hold at least one open court per month.