Share:

KARACHI-Veteran actor Zaheen Tahira was admitted to a hospital in Karachi due to Cardiac issues. She has been put on a ventilator.

Celebrities took to social media after getting the news of her illness, asking everyone to pray for the quick recovery of the Babban Khala Ki Betiyan star.

Actor Imran Abbas shared a post on Instagram saying, “The legendary actress Zaheen Tahira is admitted in Aga Khan Hospital due to a serious heart attack and she needs our prayers as she is on ventilator. Please pray for her recovery.”

Actor Imran Ashraf mentioned how she used to come on set, crying about her bedridden daughter. “She used to laugh whenever I tried making her laugh, but to only cry later.”

In the mid-60s, legendary actress Zaheen Tahira began her career in the showbiz industry. In both leading and supporting roles, she has been a part of over 700 dramas.

She has also created a few drama series and directed them. She is presently apart of Barfi Laddu from ARY Digital.

Zaheen Tahira is well known for her astonishing performance in “Khuda Ki Basti” from where he displayed herself as a remarkable actress and till now she is considered to be the most dominating figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The veteran actress was honored with Tamgha e Imtiaz in 2013 by the then President of Pakistan for her exceptional work for the entertainment industry of Pakistan.