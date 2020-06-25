Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 25 people died of novel coronavirus in the city here on Wednesday. Similarly, 61 people tested positive of Covid-19 in the garrison city while 31 patients were discharged after recovery. With arrival of 61 more patients, the tally of confirmed patients reached 5325 in the district while 241 people died and 2594 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 2490 confirmed patients are under-treatment including 986 in the hospitals including 273 patients belonging to other districts and 1504 patients isolated in their houses. Apart from this, 1784 suspected patients were admitted in four hospitals of Rawalpindi city and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital laboratory for Covid-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days. Meanwhile, as many as eight shops were sealed in different parts of Rawalpindi district and imposed fines worth Rs45,500 on shopkeepers on Wednesday violating the standard operating procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus spread. Total 42 vehicles were impounded and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary MeharGhulam Abbas imposed Rs51,000 fines on public transport for violating SOPs.