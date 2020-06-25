Share:

An accountability court acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf in the Rental Power Plant reference on Thursday.

The accountability court hearing the reference against Ashraf and other suspects had reserved its judgment in the case during the last hearing. The court announced that it had accepted the former prime minister's acquittal plea in the case.

Ashraf was charged by NAB on three counts in the Rs22 billion scam. The ex-premier has maintained throughout that he did not cause any loss to the national exchequer and had not indulged in any corruption.