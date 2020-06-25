Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) will start providing dialysis facilities to kidney patients at its Larkana Unit, which is an extended part of the SIUT Chablani Medical Centre of Sukkur.

Once this unit is operational, in the mid of August this year, it is expected that it would carry out 100,000 dialysis session to some 950 patients on yearly basis.

A spokesperson of the SIUT on Wednesday said that the purpose of the unit is to provide relief to a vast population of Larkana and its adjoining areas.

Currently the unit is in final stages as all the technical and other allied facilities which are required, would be functional in mid by that time

The water purification system by reverse osmosis has been installed which would also be ready for use in weeks’ time. The drainage system which is a project of Local Government is also in final stages the release added.

Twelve dialysis machines have already reached Larkana which will now put for trial testing for a period of two weeks.

Patients monitors required for high dependency unit are in process of being installed while facilities of radiology and pathology are also in the final stages.

Giving the details the release said the unit will be a functional branch of SIUT Sukkur which is a full-fledged hospital with in-patient and outpatient services, operation theatres, 24-hours dialysis unit, lithotripsy, laboratory and radiology services to thousands of patients yearly for more than a decade all free with dignity.

SIUT is the country’s largest public sector dialysis network which caters to 61 per cent of the Sindh’s load of dialysis patients. Around 8000 patients of renal failure are benefited each year at SIUT which provides them the state of the art dialysis treatment facilities.

These facilities are located at various satellite units and main hospitals of Karachi and Sukkur where over 394,000 dialysis sessions were conducted last year.

It may be pointed out here that usual cost of each dialysis session in private hospital ranges from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 whereas SIUT is providing the same facility to its patients totally free of cost.