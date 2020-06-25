Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Tuesday demanded the appointment of new president IIUI through an open competitive process.

During a meeting with representatives from different universities, President FAPUASA welcomed the resignation of Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al Darweish. Dr.Sohail said that the reputation of IIUI has been badly damaged due to mismanagement and mishandling of financial, administrative and academic affairs in the past few years. Regretfully, teachers were victimised at large on raising their voices against maladministration, Sohail added.

He condemned previous administration for faculty victimisation, the illegal terminations of Dr.HusnainNaqvi and Dr.Shehzad Ashraf merely on the basis of exposing the malpractices, illegal appointments, without due process of inquiry and providing opportunity of personal hearing.

He also demanded immediate restoration of the illegally terminated faculty members.

He regretted that faculty members, who published an appreciable number of research papers in journals with impact factors and won the competitive research grants of multi-million rupees were terminated after 10 years of service in 2019 retrospectively from 2017 only because the blue-eyed dean delayed the administrative process. They were deprived from their fundamental right. Their appeals to BoG are still pending for more than one year.

Dr.Sohail said the appointment of President IIUI should be on merit through an open competitive process. Along with the appointment of new President IIUI on merit, Dr.Sohail demanded independent academic, administrative and financial audits of the past eight years of IIUI.