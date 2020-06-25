Share:

NAWABSHAH - Sindh Government has started Plasma therapy for treatment of Corona affected patients at Peoples Medical University Hospital Nawabshah, said commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Plasma collecting machine donated by Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority at Regional Blood Centre here on Wednesday the commissioner hoped that scores of lives of Corona affected patients of the division could be saved by the therapy.

He said that the team of National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi in collaboration with PMUH would treat COVID-19 patients. Commissioner said that Abbas Ali Arain of Bhiria Road town- who has completely recovered from Corona Virus- is the first person to donate Plasma. He also appealed to other Corona recovered patients to step ahead and donate more and more plasma to save precious lives in this pandemic situation.

Dr. Tahir Shamsi Chairman National Institute of Blood Diseases Karachi said that recovery of Corona affected patients through Plasma Therapy was 92%. He said that any person who has recovered from Coronavirus could donate Plasma four times with interval of a week.

One liter Plasma could be administered to two patients, he said and urged recovered COVID petients to donate Plasma generously in war against Corona.

On the occasion Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah presented a bouquet to Plasma donors Abbas Ali Arain, Rashid Ali Chandio and Chairman NIBD Dr Tahir Shamsi.

Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza Brohi, Dr Abbas of Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, in-charge Regional Blood Bank Nawabshah and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Later Commissioner went round different departments of Regional Blood Center, appreciated the working and extended his full cooperation.