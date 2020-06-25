Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan on Wednesday said the government was ready to book ticket for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif if he wanted to return to Pakistan.

Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, he said as per constitution of the country, freedom of movement was the fundamental right of every citizen.

“If he (Nawaz Sharif) wanted to come back to Pakistan, if he wanted to do party politics, the government has no objection to it. On the day he takes the decision along with others to return to Pakistan, we will book tickets for them,” he said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar was ready to give briefing to any committee about “Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme”, he added.

He said answers would be given on transparency of the programme as it was one of the biggest cash transfer programmes of the country launched to provide financial assistance to poor. “We have no objection on the briefing as demanded by the opposition, as it is very important for ensuring transparency,” he added.

He said that no one had any objection on the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Responding to another point, he said, the government was ready to hold discussion for the opening of tourism sector. He said SOPs suggested by the opposition would be welcomed in this regard.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Murtaza Javed Abbasi said standing committee on finance had not taken any input from the members of the assembly.

He said not enough funds had been allocated for the tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and despite passage of seven years no steps had been taken for the rehabilitation of people in the area. He said keeping in view the rising inflation, salaries of government employees should be increased.

Abbasi also criticized the government over its coronavirus policy. He also asked the government to allocate funds for Abbottabad interchange on motorway. The PML-N leader said all development schemes started by the previous government had been stopped by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government in his area. He asked the government to announce financial package for the people linked with the tourism industry.

PTI MNA, Sajida Begum said the government had announced the budget keeping in view difficulties of businessmen and common people.

She said government policies had increased trust of foreign investors and special economic zones were established in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.