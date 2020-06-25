Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested eight anti-social elements including an alleged killer of his sister.

Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first incident, police have arrested Imran Javedwho had stabbed to death his sister a week ago for honour and had escaped. DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani soon after the incident had constituted a team led by DSP Amara Shirazi and SHO AtifSattar to arrest the culprit.

WThe team arrested the killer and sent him behind the bar. Similarly, in two different attempts police arrested Muhammad Shah from Pindigheb and Hamid Hasnat from Jand and recovered 4.850kg chars from their possession. Yet in another attempt police arrested five gamblers namely Akhtar Nawaz, Fayasat Khan, Raja Said Ghulam, GhulamRasool and Aamir and recovered Rs19,000, five cell phones and two bikes from their possession.