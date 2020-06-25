Share:

rawalpindi - Police, during a special drive against anti-social elements, have arrested a murder accused,three proclaimed offenders, 10 robbers and drug peddlers from various parts of district, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, Gujar Khan police have arrested a man for his involvement in a murder case which took place in SangniRajam area. The accused has been identified as Arbi Sultan, he said. He added Arbi Sultan along with his accomplices have shot dead a man Shaukat Ali over a land dispute. Police had already nabbed his son namely Mansoor Sultan in the same murder case, he informed.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin briefed CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas that a special police team headed by SDPO Gujar Khan managed to trace out killer by using latest technology and mobile data. He said police would also arrest the other fleeing accused.

Meanwhile, police also held 4 POs during a raid. The POs were held by police stations Chontra, Morgah and Cantt, he said. He said the POs were identified as Safeer alias Seeru, Muhammad alias Kashmiri, GhulamMehboob and ZameerQureshi. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the performance of police.

He said Police Station (PS) WahCantt attested a motorcycle snatcher and seized cash, mobile phone, weapon and a stolen motorcycle, he said. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Arslan. Similarly, Gujar Khan police nabbed three thieves involved in cattle theft and locked them up. Police also recovered cattle worth Rs1 million from possession of the thieves. Following the instructions of CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas, police also launched a crackdown against drug mafia and held seven drug peddlers besides seizing heavy quantity of narcotics. Separate cases were registered against the drug peddlers, the spokesman said.