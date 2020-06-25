Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan in the capital on Wednesday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that a stable relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was imperative for the progress and development of both countries.

He added that Pakistan and Afghanistan were brotherly neighbouring countries intertwined in religious, cultural and historical bonds.

The Speaker emphasised the need for intensifying contact between the legislatures, people and business communities of both the countries for common benefit. He said that Afghanistan was gateway to Central Asia, therefore, collaboration in economic activity could bring prosperity for both the countries.

He further stated that Parliamentary Friendship groups and Trade & Commerce Committees of both parliaments would play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and trade. The Speaker also suggested establishment of border markets to capitalise on the trade potential of both sides.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan informed the Speaker that Pakistan continued its efforts for forging a friendly and good-neighbourly relationship with Afghanistan, on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He apprised the Speaker about the initiatives of the Government of Pakistan for providing visa facilities to students, businessmen and patients intending to visit Pakistan.

He was confident that regular interaction from either side would enhance cooperation in diverse sectors.