ISLAMABAD - Aung Phyo of Myanmar becomes crowned champion of the 19th Asian Junior U-21 Snooker Championship 2018 after defeating Pakistan’s Haris Tahir 6-4 in the final played in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday.

Haris showed tremendous fighting skills and gave his heart out failed to stop Aung, who land the title in style. Haris won the first frame 93-4 and played 52 break. But Haris lost second frame 7-112, third frame 51-58. He bounced back to win 4th and 5th frames 97-24 and 69-47 but lost 6th frame 28-72. He won 7th frame 52-44, lost 8th frame 42-55, lost 9th frame 24-77 and lost 10th frame 46-59.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Haris Tahir thrashed compatriot Muhammad Shahbaz 5-1, Haris was enjoying superb form and was playing best snooker of his life, Haris won first frame 78-20, second frame 73-6, won third frame 70-26, lost 4th frame 47-73, 5th frame 59-19 and 6th frame 68-14.