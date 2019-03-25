Share:

ATTOCK - Forest Department Attock has retrieved 648 acres of land which was illegally occupied by influentials for the last six decades. Divisional Forest Officer Attock Syed Kamran Kazmi while giving details to newsmen said that in Nilhad area of tehsil Pindigheb, 220 acres of land was leased out to Captain Tora Baz Khan in 1914 and 428 acres of land was leased out to Subedar Major Mansoor Khan in 1919 for 10 years.

After the lease period elapsed in 1924 and 1929, the land was not returned to government by the occupants and kept illegally in their possession. In 1959, the land was transferred to Forest Department vide notification No.P&D.SDAH (N) 8-2-185/59 dated 31-12-1959, but the occupants did not return the land. Kazmi said that the matter remained under litigation since then and finally the case was decided in favour of Forest Department on 10-12-2015.

DC Attock, DPO Attock along with DFO Attock started demarcation on 7-3-2016, but Lahore High Court passed an order stating that the possession of the land shall not be disturbed. The DFO said that Forest Department continued its efforts and finally the case was decided in favour of the Forest Department.

He said that he alongwith AC Pindigheb Najeebullah Tareen and other officials took steps and retrieved the land. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that holding fairs at local level not only promotes our rich culture but provides healthy entertainment to the people especially youth.

He said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of Attock Spring Festival. On the occasion, MNA Tahir Sadiq, MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, Convener Jamrez Khan, Sardar Wajid Ali, Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chairman Malik Tahir Awan and others were also present. He said that Attock Festival has given a chance to the people to come together and promote love, unity and brotherhood.

He said that such festivals also strengthen relationships and the youth get an opportunity to enjoy healthy entertainment. He said that in order to provide better travelling facilities to the people of this area, construction of Faqeerabad to Tarbela and Tarnol to Khushal Garh roads will be started soon while a model village will be established in Attock. Qaiser appreciated the efforts of MNA Tahir Sadiq and Chairperson District Council Eman Tahir for organising the event, which provided healthy entertainment to the people of Attock district and nearby areas.

Later, while talking to newsmen, he said that he was trying to maintain a balance between the Treasury and Opposition. He said that government will soon announce a special package for farmers and will provide them opportunities to have easy access to the market.

In this context, Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Minister Balochistan have been taken on board, he added. He said that this government wanted better relations with neighbouring countries Iran, Afghanistan and India.

Later, National Assembly Speaker gave away trophies and prizes to the position holders of tent pegging, clay pigeon shooting, dog race, cycle race, tanga race, kabbadi, luddi dance, khattak dance and other events.

Attock Spring Festival was organised by MNA Tahir Sadiq and Chairperson District Council Attock Eman Tahir.

Over 400 horse riders who had come from Azad Kashmir, Murree, Gujar Khan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, and Sargodha participated in tent pegging.

A large number of people from Attock district and other areas enjoyed the event.