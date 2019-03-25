Share:

Lahore sessions court on Monday has approved bail of notorious encounter specialist and former police inspector Abid Boxer in all ten cases against him.

Abid Boxer , who was arrested in Dubai, wielded considerable influence among political and showbiz circles due to his extra-judicial tactics in disposing off hardcore criminals. He became wanted only when he was found involved in murders or abetment of murders of several individuals.

In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his high-handed violence. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him.

Among his crime-partners include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was killed in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad.