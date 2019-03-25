Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national fervour and zeal in Bahawalnagar.

A ceremony was held at Abdul Razzaq Shaheed Police Lines to pay homage to police martyrs. The event was attended by Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood, DPO Ammara Athar, DC SD Khalid, SP investigation Naeemul Hassan. The police command and DC Bahawalnagar laid floral wreath at police monument and hoisted the national flag. Traders Association General Secretary Sohail Khan and Bahawalnagar Press club President Muhammad Shahid Nazar was also present.