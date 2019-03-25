Share:

SIALKOT - The family of a child, who died at the Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital due to alleged negligence of doctors more than a week ago, is now facing three criminal cases after a clash with doctors and nurses.

Members of the family have been accused of manhandling, beating and abusing some doctors and nurses during a protest after their child’s death. Later, doctors got three FIRs of the same incident registered with Rangpura Police Station. All these FIRs were registered on the same date and time and against the same accused.

Dr Shaban Anwar Ghuman got the first FIR (No 149/2019) registered with Rangpura Police Station under sections 34, 186, 342 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). He has accused the child’s family of beating him up, ransacking the emergency ward and beating up other doctors and locking them up in a room for five to six hours.

Dr Umer Faiz got the second FIR (No 150/2019) registered of the same incident under sections 34, 186, 342 and 427 of the PPC on the same charges.

Dr Ehsan Jamil got the third FIR (No 151/2019) registered against the child’s family with Rangpura Police Station on the same charges. However, no accused has been arrested in this case so far.

On the other hand, family of the deceased child, Faraz Ali (12), has said that Rangpura police have not registered an FIR against the doctors on their complaint even 10 days after the death of their child, which was allegedly result of doctors’ negligence.

Family faces 3 FIRs after clash with docs over child’s death at hospital

Ali’s father Shehbaz and uncle Nawaz said that instead of registering a case against the doctors, police were pressurising them to patch up with the doctors. They said that police were harassing them and forcing them to withdraw their application for registration of a case against the doctors. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javaid Saleemi to take notice of this police highhandedness. They said they would move the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the alleged police highhandedness.

When contacted, local police officials refused to comment on the motives for registration of three FIRs of same incident.

Three killed, four injured on road

Three people were killed and four injured in two accidents in the Pasrur Tehsil on Sunday.

In the first incident, two brothers were killed and their mother was injured when a water tanker rammed into their motorcycle near Kot Abdullah, Qila Kalarwala. The brothers were identified as Rizwan (22) and Talha (19). Their mother Rehana was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police have registered a case against the tanker driver who fled the scene after the accident.

In the second incident, an unknown man was killed and three people -- Nasira, Muhammad Iqbal and Allah Bakhsh -- injured in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a passenger bus near Ban Bajwa village. The injured were shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.