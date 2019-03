Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sultan Muhammad stunned Muhammad Majid Ali of Punjab 4-3 on the fifth day of the Jubilee Insurance 44th National Snooker Championship 2019 at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.

Sindh’s Sultan Muhammad edged past Majid 4-3 with the score of 15-104 (71), 69-13, 50-41, 1-63(54), 71-19 (53), 1-86 and 61-37. In other matches of the day, Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab), Saif Ali Khan (Bal) and others registered victories and advanced to the next round.