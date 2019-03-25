Share:

QUETTA - At least two people died and five others were injured when roof of a house collapse due to blast caused by gas leakage here Saturday-Sunday midnight. According to details, due to leakage gas accumulated in room of a house located in Madni Street at Kasi Road in Quetta which resulted in blast.

Roof of house collapsed due to explosion resultantly seven people including the head of family Sajjad Ahmad 35, his sons Muddasir 14, Mubbashir 12, daughters Eeman Bibi 07, Alishba, Javeria and Muhammad Azeem s/o Abdul Khaleel were injured.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital and Burn Unit of Balochistan Medical Complex (BMC) where according to affected family, Sajjad Ahmad and another died due to delay in treatment owning to absence of doctors. On complaint of the victim family, the police arrested Dr. Abdullah and shifted him to Barori police station where during his preliminary stated he was of the view that the deaths resulted due to shifting the injured to hospital after prolonged delay and not absence of doctors.