SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir has issued a notification according to which all factories will remain closed till further orders to defeat disease of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner has strictly instructed all factory owners that they will not stop salaries of factory workers. The deputy commissioner said if any factory owner will not pay salary to his workers the legal action would be taken against the factory owner. The DC also directed owners of all food and medical units that they will be responsible to provide face masks and sanitisers to their workers. The deputy commissioner said in his notification that violation of said order will not be tolerated. Chairman Democratic Founders Group of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sohail Khawar Mir has said that his group will fully cooperate with government to eradicate disease of coronavirus.

Five telephone lines for tele-medicine facility

MULTAN (APP): In wake of coronavirus scenario, children complex has dedicated five telephone lines for public for consultation on their kids’ health issues instead of visiting the health facility. Doctors can be consulted telephonically round the clock for health-related issues of their children from experts from March 24. Public has been advised to approach through 061-9201431, 061-9201432, 061-9201433, 061-9201434 and 061-9201435 for the guidance. Awareness about novel coronvirus (COVID-19) will also be extended to callers on these lines, said a release issued here on Tuesday.