Share:

Toba Tek Singh.-Two men allegedly chopped both legs and both arms of a boy of Chak 179 GB, Gojra on Tuesday.

Reports said three weeks ago Noman had contracted love marriage with a girl Sana. Sana’s cousins Rizwan and Shahid kidnapped Noman and took him to a school’s playground where they chopped his both legs and both arms. He was rushed to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in very critical condition where he is at present on ventilator when this report was being filed.

Doctors at Allied Hospital said the condition of the boy is very much serious.

When contacted, district police spokesperson Attaullah said district police officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi had formed a team led by a deputy superintendent of police Khalid Mahmood Ranjha to arrest the accused persons and their accomplices as early as possible after they ran away from the village following locking their houses.

Woman arrested

Gojra Saddar Police arrested on Tuesday a young married woman as suspected accused in the mysterious murder of her mother-in-law.

Police said a widow - Sughra Bibi (50) - was found dead in her house in Chak 160-GB two days ago and during autopsy doctors had reported that there were marks of sharp injuries on her body. Police were probing the arrested accused.