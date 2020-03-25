Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Pak Army was closely working with GB government and civil administration to provide all possible support to the population.

“Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We are working closely with GB Govt and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing in conjunction with Federal Government,” ISPR quoted the COAS as having said on Tuesday.

The COAs further said that the Army will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times. “Pakistanis will fight against COVID-19 as one,” COAS said further.

As of Tuesday, GB had 80 confirmed Coronavirus cases — 30 percent of the total tests conducted in the region, according to the reports. Similarly, the region has 509 suspected cases, of which 162 have been reported during the last 24 hours. One person has so far died of the COVID-19 in the region. The deceased, Dr Usama Riaz, had reportedly contracted the deadly respiratory disease caused by the Coronavirus while screening pilgrims returning from Iran in the GB region. The young doctor has been hailed as a hero by the GB chief minister. GB is a remote mountainous region and the difficult terrain makes accessibility an issue. The region has been in a complete lockdown since Monday midnight for an indefinite period.