Gujranwala -A complete lockdown was observed in Gujranwala, as all markets, plazas, shopping malls and industrial units remained closed here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, district administration and police along with contingents of Pak Army conducted a flag march in the city to ensure lockdown in respect of coronavirus threat. The flag march was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf, police and army officers while Pak Army, police, traffic police, Rescue 1122 contingents were also part of the flag march. The march began from Jinnah Stadium and passing through different main roads of the city it ended at CPO office. Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that purpose of the march was to ensure implementation on lockdown and also to deliver the message to the nation that all the government institutions were ready to save lives of the citizens. He requested citizens to follow government instructions and adopt preventive measures to avoid contracting coronavirus disease.