LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday launched the ‘Governor Punjab Anti-Corona Helpline’ to curb the virus spread in the province.

“People from nine divisions of Punjab and Azad Kashmir can seek guidance on coronavirus pandemic and preventive measures from doctors round-the-clock on mobile number 0304-1112101. More than 3,000 doctors have registered themselves to serve at the helpline centre,” the Governor told reporters.

Ch Sarwar said the helpline would have 150 phone lines and people could call any time round-the-clock. “If you want to get a checkup through video call, people can access corona telemedicine web portal where doctors are available 24/7 and the facility would also be available for the people of Azad Kashmir,” he added.

He said a caller could also choose the doctor in his respective city while calling on the helpline.