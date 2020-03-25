Share:

islamabad - Katy Perry broke down in tears after a contestant suffered a shocking medical emergency on the recent episode of American Idol.

Makayla Brownlee, a 17 year old high school student, had a stress-induced seizure while waiting to perform in the solo rounds during Hollywood Week. ‘I’m excited and nervous for this performance,’ the Wellington, Kansas, native said. ‘It’s the most important one of my life.

It’s going to be very stressful, and I don’t handle stress well.’ At the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Makayla prepared to sing Kacey Musgraves’ Rainbows, explaining that ‘no matter what happens, there’s always gonna be that rainbow.’ Suddenly Makayla got very shaky, exhaling and almost collapsing before she walked offstage. ‘Are you okay?’ Katy, 35, called out. ‘Oh my God.’