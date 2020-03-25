Share:

islamabad - As the story is progressing in the Ramsha Khan, Hania Amir, and Feroze Khan starrer Ishqiya, there is a lot to speculate on what is going to happen next, but not before praising Ramsha Khan for a job well done as ‘Hamna.’ Ramsha’s versatility needs no taster with a long list of superb performances over the last couple of years. The young starlet has impressed us as Marium in Kaisa Hai Naseeban, as Uswah in Khudparast, as Sifa in Mah-e-Tamam. Though, this time, with Ishqiya, she has played a character that resonates with our everyday lives, getting her rave reviews from critics. The character is quite different from the roles that Khan has portrayed so far. Her semblance in Ishqiya has become the talk of the town ever since the first episode aired. Let’s be honest, Ramsha has given fierce competition to other artists of her generation so far. She is a complete package with attractive looks and incredible acting chops. Her palette brags distinct hues; give her any role, and she will perform it with the required enthusiasm and commitment. Her passion for acting and her hard work is what has made her stood in the queue of the industry’s most reliable actors. All in all, we love her powerful aura and strong-headed personality that prettily complements with her chic and classic sense of styling. Although she is an underrated actress for the kind of roles she has attempted so far, Ramsha has yet to explore many horizons. With Ishqiya currently being on-air, we can’t wait to see what Ramsha Khan brings to the story in the coming episodes!