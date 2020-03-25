Share:

A notorious robber was injured and held with arms after exchange of fire with police while his two accomplices managed to escape here on Wednesday.

According to details, the police engaged a three-member group of robbers in Kandhra police station jurisdiction in Sukkur while they were fleeing after committing a robbery.

During encounter, one robber identified as Riaz Memon and wanted by police in dozen of cases of robberies and other crimes was injured and held with weapons while his two cohorts managed to flee.

The injured robber was shifted to hospital for treatment and the police started raids to arrest two accomplices at large.