LAHORE - The Punjab government is providing every possible opportunity to womenfolk to include them in the process of national development and economic prosperity.

This was stated by Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha while addressing the ‘Job Asaan Sahulat Centre’ in Gulberg area on Thursday.

She said that establishment of women employment facility centre, Job Asaan-Employment Facilitation Hub for Women, is an important step towards that goal. She said that women job-seekers will be fully trained about different matters pertaining to their economic prospects including job search, CV writing, fundamental training and self-protection against harassment at workplace.

The minister said that women are 48 per cent of the population and therefore cannot be kept away from the process of development. Their proactive participation in all walks of life including trade and economic activities will expedite the process of growth and development at grassroots level, she added.

She stressed the need for increasing awareness, opportunities and training for women to help them enter the job-market for economic self-sustainability.

“Girls have been given equal share in different educational programmes including PEEF and PEF. It is, therefore, up to women to get maximum benefit of the opportunities made available to them,” she added.

She said that the Punjab Commission has taken an important step by launching ‘Job Asaan Centre’, adding that she hopes that the centre would make it easier for the needy girls to get suitable employment opportunities.

She hoped that the PCSW would set up such centres in all 36 districts of the province.

Chairperson of PCSW Ms Fauzia Viqar said that one of the key barriers in womon employment is lack of technical and soft skills. She said the centre is designed to offer a range of support services to women, enabling them to locate, pursue and find suitable employment and careers. For women with logistical constraints, Job Asaan services can be availed by calling the Punjab Commission’s toll fee helpline 1043.

Callers will be registered with the online portal and got appointments with Job Asaan’s staff according to their convenience, she said. She said that it is expected that at least 3,000 women will benefit from the centre in the initial phase of the project till December 2018. Earlier, Chairperson PCSW Fauzia Viqar also gave the media briefing at the DGPR office here and disclosed that Job Asaan Centre had started functioning from Thursday. She said that online job portal is also placed at www.pcsw.gov.pk where needy women could get information about suitable jobs. The centre has been set up under the aegis of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women to facilitate the job-seeking women.