ISLAMABAD - The Cambridge University Union on Friday invited Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to deliver a speech on June 9.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had done his tripos and LL.M. from the University of Cambridge, UK before being called to the Bar at the Lincoln’s Inn, London.

Chief Justice Khosa would be the first-ever Pakistani to have been invited by the Cambridge University Union to deliver a speech in its history of 200 years.

The luminaries invited in the past include Sir Winston Churchill, Presidents Roosevelt and Reagan, the Dalai Lama, Senator Bernie Sanders, Stephen Hawking, Antonin Scalia and Margaret Thatcher to name a few.

The guests invited by the Union this year include the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Nepal.