SIALKOT-The social, religious, business, and political circles of Pasrur tehsil have rejected the proposed affiliation of as many as 40 villages of Pasrur tehsil to Daska tehsil by Sialkot district administration.

They said that the proposed cut in Pasrur tehsil’s rural areas and its proposed affiliation with Daska tehsil would add to the difficulties of the people of these 40 villages.

They said that these 40 villages were only 15km to 20km away from Pasrur Tehsil Headquarters and 40km to 60km away from Daska. They said that the district administration should not cut these 40 villages from Pasrur tehsil in the larger public interest.

According to the officials concerned, Sialkot district administration has sent a proposal to Punjab Revenue Department, in which the district administration has proposed the cut of Pasrur tehsil’s 40 villages including Uddo Fataah, Baasu Punnu, Ratta Jathol, Sokan Wind, Rajaadeywali, Hunjrah, Khan Jujja, Qila Kalarwala, Maalokey, Padhiyaar, Manga Old and Manga New and their affiliation/attachment with Daska tehsil on administrative grounds.

“Yes, Sialkot district administration has sent this proposal to the Punjab revenue department for final approval”, the officials added. They said that affiliation of these Pasrur villages with Daska tehsil has become necessary on administrative grounds.

Officials said that the final decision would be made by the final approval of this proposal by the Punjab revenue department.

Meanwhile, local PML-N MPA Rana Muhammad Afzal said that affiliation of Pasrur tehsil’s these 40 villages with Daska tehsil would be a great pity with the people of Pasrur. He strongly rejected this proposal. He announced to move to Lahore High Court (LHC) against this proposal. He said that district administration has made this proposal just to please local PTI leaders in both Daska and Pasrur tehsils on political grounds.