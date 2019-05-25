Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons including a prayer leader were martyred and 23 others were injured in a bomb blast at Rehmania Masjid near Pashtoonabad area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when a large number of people were present in Rehmania Masjid for offering Friday prayers, leaving prayer leader Molvi Attahur Rehmamn, Shahzaib and Sultan martyred and 23 other faithful injured on the spot.

Security forces including police team reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Provincial Sandmen Civil Hospital’s trauma centre. Three of them victims are stated to be in serious condition.

The injured were identified as Rashid Ali, Sradar Muhammad, Rozi Muhammad, Sarwar Khan, Hafeezur-Rehman, Haji Abuld Rehman, Naseer Khan, Ajmal Khan, Hikmat, Saeed Ahmed, Muhammad Dilshad, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ghull Shah Wali, Fida Muhammad, Habibullah, Muhammad Asif, Samiullah, Muhammad Nasir, Khuwaja Muhammad, Nooruddin, Reheem Dad and two child Muhammad Younus and Muhammad Yaqoob.

The hospital sources said about 18 of the injured have been discharged from hospital after completion of medical aid.

The security forces also cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

However, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longov visited the Sandman Hospital to inquire after the injured and meet their families. He also directed doctors to ensure all facilities to the victims during treatment.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in Quetta, terming the incident a conspiracy against Pakistan’s development.

In a statement in Islamabad, the president expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of those injured. He said the whole nation stood united against terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the bomb blast that took place in Pashtoonabad area of Quetta. The prime minister sought report into the incident from the authorities concerned, a PM Office statement said in Islamabad.

He directed for provision of the best possible healthcare facilities to those injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the blast in Rehmania Masjid.

The Governor expressed his sympathies with the families of victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said a press release issued here.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan directed the law enforcement agencies to take action against those elements involved in this heinous act to apprehend and bring them to justice. He also ordered the relevant authority to enhance security measures at respective areas including mosques and worship places to ensure protection of public and property at any cost.

Some elements were targeting innocent people to destabilize peace of the province, he said.

He said that such cowardly attack could not weaken the morale of nation and security forces. Strict action would be continued against terrorists till their complete elimination from the country, he added.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan also instructed the health department to ensure best treatment facilities to the victims, adding that the provincial government was standing with the families of martyrs and injured at this difficult time.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured.